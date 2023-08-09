Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given New GBX 1,387 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,404 ($17.94) to GBX 1,387 ($17.73) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on HCXLF. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,285 ($16.42) to GBX 1,245 ($15.91) in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,080 ($13.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.67) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,575 ($20.13) to GBX 1,550 ($19.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hiscox
Hiscox Stock Performance
Hiscox Company Profile
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hiscox
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- AI is Turning Things Up for Upwork
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and One to Avoid in August
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.