Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given New GBX 1,387 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,404 ($17.94) to GBX 1,387 ($17.73) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HCXLF. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,285 ($16.42) to GBX 1,245 ($15.91) in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,080 ($13.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.67) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,575 ($20.13) to GBX 1,550 ($19.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Hiscox Stock Performance

Hiscox Company Profile

OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

