Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $115.89 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $61.11 and a 52 week high of $131.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.75.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,607,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,861. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total transaction of $2,726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,607,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,993 shares of company stock worth $18,670,444. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRYS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.83.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

