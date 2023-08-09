Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Krystal Biotech Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $115.89 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $61.11 and a 52 week high of $131.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.75.
In related news, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,607,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,861. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total transaction of $2,726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,607,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,993 shares of company stock worth $18,670,444. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on KRYS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.83.
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.
