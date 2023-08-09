Aquila European Renewables Plc (LON:AERS) Announces Dividend of €0.01

Aquila European Renewables Plc (LON:AERS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Aquila European Renewables Price Performance

Shares of LON:AERS opened at GBX 75.25 ($0.96) on Wednesday. Aquila European Renewables has a 52 week low of GBX 73 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 91 ($1.16). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.82.

