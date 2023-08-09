CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on November 15th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.
CareCloud Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CCLDP opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14.
CareCloud Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CareCloud
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and One to Avoid in August
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- AI is Turning Things Up for Upwork
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.