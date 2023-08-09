PageGroup plc (PAGE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $10.76. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PageGroup stock opened at GBX 446.32 ($5.70) on Wednesday. PageGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 356.80 ($4.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 501.50 ($6.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 966.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 427.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 443.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.80) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, June 19th.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

