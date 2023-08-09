Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (ORIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.45 on September 1st

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.44. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ORIT opened at GBX 95.19 ($1.22) on Wednesday. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 86.20 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 116.40 ($1.49). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.27. The stock has a market cap of £537.77 million, a PE ratio of 795.03 and a beta of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.47) price target on shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

