Clarkson PLC (CKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Clarkson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:CKN opened at GBX 2,740.80 ($35.03) on Wednesday. Clarkson has a 52-week low of GBX 2,440 ($31.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,735 ($47.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of £840.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,123.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,913.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,032.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CKN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 4,325 ($55.27) to GBX 4,275 ($54.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,325 ($55.27) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

