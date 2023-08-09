FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. FTAI Aviation has a payout ratio of 63.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FTAI Aviation to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

FTAI stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $35.37.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. TheStreet cut FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

