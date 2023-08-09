LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SCD opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

