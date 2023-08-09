Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 31st

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0487 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of TEI opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 28.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

