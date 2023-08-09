Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.13–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 million-$17.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.03 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

PXLW opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 32.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The company had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXLW. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the first quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pixelworks by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

