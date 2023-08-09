Donald E. Gibson Sells 3,656 Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) CEO Donald E. Gibson sold 3,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $126,570.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $18,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GCBC opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $590.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.30. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $39.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

