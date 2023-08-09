Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) CEO Mark W. Harding Sells 6,445 Shares

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) CEO Mark W. Harding sold 6,445 shares of Pure Cycle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $80,691.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,681,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $292.09 million, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 41.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 4,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the second quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 218.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 69.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCYO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of a 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

