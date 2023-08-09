Joseph Stilwell Buys 2,500 Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 177,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,620.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, July 28th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 1,932 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.73 per share, for a total transaction of $70,962.36.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 209 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,576.25.

On Monday, July 24th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 1,933 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,588.00.

On Thursday, July 20th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,975.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 6 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $213.00.

On Thursday, July 6th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 250 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,687.50.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $84,375.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 7,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.09 per share, for a total transaction of $255,675.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $18,045.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.66. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sound Financial Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFBC. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. 55.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.