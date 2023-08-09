Insider Selling: Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) CEO Sells 8,867 Shares of Stock

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) CEO Mark W. Harding sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $108,443.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,360,688.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of PCYO stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Pure Cycle Co. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $13.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.09 million, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 41.73% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pure Cycle

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Cycle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYO. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,393,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 603,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 50,970 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 575,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 56,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 410,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Cycle

(Get Free Report)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of a 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.