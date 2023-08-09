Timothy Mckeon Sells 3,952 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Halliburton

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 92,992 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,227 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.