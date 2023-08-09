Mark Jon Nelson Sells 946 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $85,613.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $91.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.75. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $98.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

