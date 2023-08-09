Anna Lucsok Sells 12,000 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) COO Anna Lucsok sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $100,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Zynex Price Performance
ZYXI stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $278.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $17.25.
Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 9.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynex
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zynex
About Zynex
Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zynex
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.