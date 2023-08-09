Anna Lucsok Sells 12,000 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) COO Anna Lucsok sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $100,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ZYXI stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $278.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 9.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth about $892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 27,405 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

