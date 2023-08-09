James G. Jones Sells 3,952 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $115,042.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,350.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 56.07% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NMI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in NMI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NMI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

