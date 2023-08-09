Randolph A. Wacker Sells 1,519 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $56.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 850.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

