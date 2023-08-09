Gregory H. Trepp Acquires 10,000 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Stock

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory H. Trepp purchased 10,000 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,183.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hamilton Beach Brands Trading Up 6.3 %

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.70. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,010,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 177,938 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,630 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

