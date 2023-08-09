Gregory H. Trepp Acquires 10,000 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Stock

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory H. Trepp purchased 10,000 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,183.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Hamilton Beach Brands Trading Up 6.3 %
Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.70. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands
Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.
