Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Insmed Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insmed in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($4.66) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Insmed’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.68). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 258.22%. The business had revenue of $77.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INSM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSM

Insmed Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ INSM opened at $22.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. Insmed has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,589 shares of company stock worth $359,332 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 361,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Insmed by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 243,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 135,409 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 434.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 44,838 shares during the period.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.