Laura Shawver Sells 18,897 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) Director Laura Shawver sold 18,897 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $133,412.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,042.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Laura Shawver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Laura Shawver sold 36,281 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $257,232.29.

On Monday, July 3rd, Laura Shawver sold 26,520 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $178,214.40.

On Thursday, July 6th, Laura Shawver sold 33,510 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $212,453.40.

On Thursday, June 1st, Laura Shawver sold 73,059 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $496,801.20.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Laura Shawver sold 42,900 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $227,799.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

SPRY opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,124,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $13,062,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 463,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 159,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,627,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,305,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.