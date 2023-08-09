Jarrod M. Patten Sells 500 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.11, for a total value of $196,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $389.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.42. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $132.56 and a one year high of $475.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 66.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

