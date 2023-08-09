Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Purchases 100 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,499.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,382.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,346.30. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,513.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Markel Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 88 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,509,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

