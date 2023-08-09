Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Argus cut Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $272.22 million, a P/E ratio of 99.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $8.03.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $163.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 1.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $169,994.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 647,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

