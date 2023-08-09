Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Lifted by Raymond James

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$8.08 and a 12 month high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

