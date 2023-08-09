German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Purchases $180,002.23 in Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 5,869 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.67 per share, for a total transaction of $180,002.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,394,237.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $915.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $40.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GABC. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 108,035 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GABC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

