German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Purchases $180,002.23 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2023

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABCGet Free Report) Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 5,869 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.67 per share, for a total transaction of $180,002.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,394,237.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GABC stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $915.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $40.70.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GABC. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 108,035 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GABC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.