Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Cut by Analyst

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pool in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $13.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get Pool alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on POOL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.70.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock opened at $386.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.59 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,618,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $554,395,000 after acquiring an additional 162,319 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pool by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.16%.

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.