Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Cut by Analyst

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pool in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $13.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on POOL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.70.
Pool Stock Performance
Pool stock opened at $386.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.59 earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,618,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $554,395,000 after acquiring an additional 162,319 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pool by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pool Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.16%.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
