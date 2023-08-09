Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ResMed Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ResMed in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $7.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

View Our Latest Report on RMD

ResMed Price Performance

ResMed stock opened at $179.27 on Monday. ResMed has a 52 week low of $176.14 and a 52 week high of $247.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.81 and a 200-day moving average of $219.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $349,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 255,026 shares in the company, valued at $59,382,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $349,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 255,026 shares in the company, valued at $59,382,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $1,317,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,411,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,075 shares of company stock worth $5,374,291 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.