KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PZZA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global upgraded Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.92.

View Our Latest Report on PZZA

Papa John’s International Price Performance

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $81.76 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 76,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,318,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,331,000 after acquiring an additional 452,081 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.