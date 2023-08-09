Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 965 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,571,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SiTime Stock Down 2.3 %

SiTime stock opened at $135.64 on Wednesday. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $142.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SiTime in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth $2,236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SiTime by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $2,261,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

