Christy L. Kalaus Sells 1,914 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Crown Trading Down 1.1 %

CCK opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.55. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $102.68. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Crown’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 101.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Crown by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

