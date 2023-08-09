Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Decreased by Analyst

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genmab A/S in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $411.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.27 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 28.78%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $752.20.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $37.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 54.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Genmab A/S by 69.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Genmab A/S by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

