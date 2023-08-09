Molson Coors Beverage to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Molson Coors Beverage in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $64.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 405.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,025.00%.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAP. KWB Wealth boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Stories

