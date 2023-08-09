Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Blackstone Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blackstone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

BX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $103.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.50. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,037 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 117,000 shares of company stock worth $622,950 and have sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

About Blackstone

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

