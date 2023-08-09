Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Blackstone Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blackstone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.88 EPS.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.
Blackstone Price Performance
Shares of BX opened at $103.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.50. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,037 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 117,000 shares of company stock worth $622,950 and have sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 191.52%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
