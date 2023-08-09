KeyCorp Weighs in on Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) – KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

CENTA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $42.95 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $187,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 13.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $281,059.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,706.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $281,059.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,706.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,211.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,992 shares of company stock worth $457,625. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

