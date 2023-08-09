Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carriage Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carriage Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carriage Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSV opened at $31.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carriage Services

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $108,175.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,491.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,278.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $108,175.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,491.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,872 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 536,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,330 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Featured Stories

