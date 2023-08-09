Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note issued on Friday, August 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

WVE stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

