Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issued By KeyCorp

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) – KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for ANSYS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.12. The consensus estimate for ANSYS’s current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ANSYS’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANSS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.67.

ANSS stock opened at $302.39 on Monday. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.70.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $74,900,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,738 shares of company stock worth $23,113,972. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

