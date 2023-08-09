KeyCorp Comments on Cedar Fair, L.P.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst R. Aurand now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cedar Fair’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Cedar Fair Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of FUN opened at $39.00 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $500.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

