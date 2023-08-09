Wedbush Comments on Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology service provider will earn $4.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.19. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $70.26 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $72.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,426. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,502,000 after acquiring an additional 537,980 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.