Brokers Issue Forecasts for Quad/Graphics, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Quad/Graphics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quad/Graphics’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Quad/Graphics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $703.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.10 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 29.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

QUAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Quad/Graphics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Quad/Graphics Stock Performance

Shares of QUAD opened at $6.02 on Monday. Quad/Graphics has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17.

Institutional Trading of Quad/Graphics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 1,678.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

