William P. Brown Sells 990 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $206.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.90 and a fifty-two week high of $207.20.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 11.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 28,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.80.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

