Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives $50.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

IBTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,711,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,673,000 after buying an additional 323,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,410,000 after acquiring an additional 302,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,507,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Independent Bank Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

