General Motors (NYSE:GM) vs. Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Financial Survey

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares General Motors and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get General Motors alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 6.05% 16.70% 4.55% Lucid Group -286.13% -59.10% -30.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares General Motors and Lucid Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $156.74 billion 0.32 $9.93 billion $7.16 5.15 Lucid Group $608.18 million 21.68 -$1.30 billion ($1.44) -4.99

Institutional & Insider Ownership

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

78.8% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of General Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for General Motors and Lucid Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 1 6 6 1 2.50 Lucid Group 1 4 3 0 2.25

General Motors currently has a consensus price target of $50.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.40%. Lucid Group has a consensus price target of $9.14, suggesting a potential upside of 27.16%. Given General Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe General Motors is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Risk & Volatility

General Motors has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

General Motors beats Lucid Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts through retail dealers, and distributors and dealers, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers range of after-sale services through dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories, and extended service warranties; and safety and security services for retail and fleet customers, including automatic crash response, emergency services, roadside assistance, crisis assist, stolen vehicle assistance, and turn-by-turn navigation. Further, the company provides connected services comprising mobile applications for owners to remotely control their vehicles and electric vehicle owners to locate charging stations, on-demand vehicle diagnostics, GM Smart Driver, Amazon Alexa in-vehicle voice, Google's Voice Assistant, navigation and app ecosystem, connected navigation, SiriusXM with 360L, and 4G LTE wireless connectivity. Additionally, the company provides automotive financing and insurance services; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.