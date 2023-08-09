Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Separately, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $26.50 on Friday. Fraport has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

