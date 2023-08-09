Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.89.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MNMD shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $37,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $49,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $37,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,920 shares of company stock worth $108,544 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 416,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638,774 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 178,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Free Report

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.