CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.86.

CAVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram acquired 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $50,490.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar bought 2,500 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram purchased 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,295 shares of company stock worth $204,490.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $250,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $27,229,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $312,000.

CAVA stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

