Ernesto M. Hernandez Sells 5,086 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $270.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of -148.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 71.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.3% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

